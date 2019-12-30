Baker recorded nine tackles (six solo) and one forced fumble during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Patriots.

Baker set career-best marks across the board in 2019, notching a team-high 127 tackles (77 solo), 1.5 sacks, four defended passes, one interception and two forced fumbles. The 2018 third-round pick will likely reprise his role as a starting interior linebacker in Miami come 2020, making him a strong candidate for repeated IDP relevance.