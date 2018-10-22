Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Bruises knee
Baker bruised his knee during Sunday's game against the Lions, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Baker said he was OK after the game, but the linebacker's status is nonetheless worth tracking on a short week before Thursday's Week 8 matchup against the Texans.
