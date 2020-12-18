Baker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Baker was absent from the injury report until surfacing as a limited participant Friday. It's always concerning when a player is added late in the practice week, so he's likely a game-time decision for the divisional bout. Fellow starting linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest) is also questionable. If Roberts and Baker -- who leads the Dolphins with 90 tackles -- can't go, Calvin Munson and Kamu Grugier-Hill are the likely candidates to get the start at inside linebacker.