Baker (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve by the Dolphins on Wednesday, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Baker suffered an MCL injury in Week 13 and has been unavailable since, but Wednesday's transaction opens a 21-day window for him to return to practice and potentially be added to the active roster. With the Dolphins a lock for the postseason, the linebacker could provide them with a massive boost to their defensive, especially with Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and Bradley Chubb (knee) done for the season. It's possible that Baker could return as soon as Sunday's matchup with the Bills, but time will tell when he's ultimately able to return to the field.