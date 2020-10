Baker had a team-high eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 43-17 win over the 49ers. He also notched one sack and two quarterback hits.

After three relatively quiet games, Baker has finally strung together a performance somewhat resembling his game-wrecking Week 1 showing. The third-year linebacker hasn't yet proven the sort of consistency that would make him a high-end IDP asset, but Baker's upside nonetheless puts him in the conversation as an every-week fantasy option.