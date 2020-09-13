Baker notched 16 tackles (13 solo), one sack, one quarterback hit and a forced fumble during Sunday's 21-11 loss to the Patriots.

Baker led the Dolphins in tackles and looked like the team's clear top linebacker during Sunday's divisional loss. The 2018 third-round pick's consistent tackle numbers already make him a noteworthy IDP asset, so if he's able to continue building momentum as a pass rusher this season, Baker could emerge as a third-year breakout candidate. Of course, it's likely that facing an opposing quarterback as mobile as Cam Newton served to accentuate Baker's tackle and sack opportunities Week 1.