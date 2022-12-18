site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Forced out of game
Baker is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Bills after injuring his ankle.
The middle linebacker had tallied four tackles before leaving in the fourth quarter. Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen could see more playing time as a result.
