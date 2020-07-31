The Dolphins placed Baker on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
Baker ranked fifth in defensive snap share (96.8 percent) among all linebackers last season, finishing 14th in the NFL with 126 tackles. On top of that, he tallied four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and one interception. His inclusion on the COVID list implies he either tested positive and has had recent contact with someone who did. Once he's cleared to enter the Dolphins' facilities, Baker will resume manning inside linebacker on a revamped defense.