Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Heading to Miami

The Dolphins selected Baker in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 73rd overall.

Ohio State produced another speedy linebacker in Baker, who checked in with a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Baker (6-1, 225) uses his speed and quick-twitch ability to compensate for being somewhat undersized for the position. His tackling ability is legitimate as well as he led the Buckeyes' star-studded defense in tackles in 2017. He'll join college teammate Raekwon McMillan in the Dolphins linebacker corps, although Baker will be handling outside linebacker duties.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories