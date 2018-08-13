Baker replaced Stephone Anthony and opened team drills with the starters during Sunday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Baker, who was selected by the Dolphins in the third round of this year's draft, is now a member of the first-team linebacker group for the first time in training camp. He opened practice in the strongside spot next to middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan and opposite Kiko Alonso, while Baker's input involves more athleticism and speed than the aforementioned Anthony. Baker showed his playmaking abilities during the team's preseason opener against the Buccaneers and will continue to secure a hold on the starting job this Friday versus the Panthers.