Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Leads team in tackles
Baker had nine tackles (eight solo) in Monday's loss to the Steelers.
Baker had a productive evening in Pittsburgh after failing to exceed six tackles in each of the previous four games. The 2018 third-round pick has 48 tackles (31 solo) and one pass defensed while starting six of seven games this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Active tackler in blowout loss•
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Returns from groin injury•
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Suffers groin injury•
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Scores touchdown in win•
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Bruises knee•
-
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Logs 10 tackles during blowout loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.