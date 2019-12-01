Play

Baker (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

It's unclear how Baker picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game late in the third quarter. As long as the Ohio State product is sidelined, look for Deon Lacey to be the primary beneficiary to see an increase in snaps at inside linebacker and on special teams.

