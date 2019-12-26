Play

Baker was limited in Thursday's practice due to an ankle issue, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Baker wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so his ankle issue may have been sustained during practice. In any case, there's not yet any reason to worry about his availability for Sunday's divisional contest against the Patriots.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends