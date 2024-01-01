Miami Head Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he's "optimistic" that the team will open the 21-day practice window this week for Baker (knee) to return from injured reserve, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Baker was placed on injured reserve Dec. 9 after suffering an MCL injury in Week 13. If his window opens this week, the Dolphins would have 21 days to elevate Baker to the 53-man roster. The linebacker started the Dolphins' first 12 games and recorded 69 tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions.