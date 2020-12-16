Baker had eight tackles (five solo) and 2.5 sacks during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Chiefs.

The 23-year-old cost the Chiefs 37 yards between the two sacks, as he brought down for a 30-yard loss and a near safety during the first quarter. Baker has been a solid IDP option this season with 89 tackles (55 solo), five sacks and one forced fumble in 13 games.