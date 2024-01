Baker (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Baker missed the Dolphins' last four games since suffering a knee injury in the team's Week 13 win over the Commanders, but he's returning to the field just in time for the playoffs. The 27-year-old linebacker recorded 69 total tackles in 12 games this season, and he'll look to get back into game shape in Week 18 against the Bills.