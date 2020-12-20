Baker (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Baker came into the contest drawing the questionable tag, so it's positive news to see the Ohio State product suiting up. Baker has been strong in a starting role this season, racking up 90 tackles (55 solo), five sacks and a forced fumble. Now healthy, expect Baker to assume his usual starting role at linebacker.
