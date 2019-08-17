Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Returns from groin injury
Baker (groin) earned the start at outside linebacker during Friday's preseason tilt against the Buccaneers and logged 20 defensive snaps.
Baker had been hobbled by a groin injury throughout training camp, but he returned to game action Friday and notched a trio of tackles (one solo) in the process. Expect Baker's activity level to ramp up in practice heading into the Dolphins' upcoming exhibition against the Jaguars on Thursday.
