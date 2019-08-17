Baker (groin) earned the start at outside linebacker during Friday's preseason tilt against the Buccaneers and logged 20 defensive snaps.

Baker had been hobbled by a groin injury throughout training camp, but he returned to game action Friday and notched a trio of tackles (one solo) in the process. Expect Baker's activity level to ramp up in practice heading into the Dolphins' upcoming exhibition against the Jaguars on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories