Baker recorded five tackles (four solo) and returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

Baker caught one of Sam Darnold's four interceptions and returned it for the only touchdown of the game by either team. It was the rookie's first career interception to keep his strong start to his NFL career going. Baker and the Dolphins will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 10.

More News
Our Latest Stories