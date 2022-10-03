site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Seven tackles in loss
RotoWire Staff
Oct 3, 2022
Baker made seven tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 27-15 loss to the Bengals.
Baker led the
Dolphins' defense in tackles Thursday, making seven stops. The linebacker is tied with Brandon Jones for the team lead in tackles, compiling 27 total over the first four contests of the campaign.
