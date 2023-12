The Dolphins placed Baker (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.

Baker was originally thought to be week-to-week after he suffered an MCL injury in Week 13, but it now seems as if his knee issue is worse than Miami originally thought. The 26-year-old had started all 12 of the Dolphins' games thus far, recording 69 total tackles and two interceptions. With Baker missing at least the next four games, Channing Tindall projects to see increased opportunities in Miami's linebacker corps.