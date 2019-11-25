Play

Baker notched seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Browns.

Baker has now tallied at least seven tackles in his last five games. The second-year linebacker's consistency stopping the run makes him a viable weekly IDP asset, but his lack of upside as a pass rusher puts a slight cap on his ceiling.

