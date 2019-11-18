Play

Baker tallied 12 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Baker achieved a career high in stops, and the sophomore third-rounder is on track for 120 tackles this season. He's only 22 years old too, so Baker's upward trajectory is appealing, especially once the Dolphins leverage their assortment of draft picks into additional defensive support over the next few years.

