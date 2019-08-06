Baker sustained a groin injury during Tuesday's practice, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Baker was reportedly helped off the practice field by trainers. The 2018 third-round pick has been impressive throughout the early stages of training camp, but will now hit the pause button and focus on returning to full health. It remains to be seen whether Baker will be healthy enough to suit up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Falcons.

