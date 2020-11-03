Baker collected 13 total tackles, one QB hit and one pass deflection during Sunday's 28-17 win against the Rams.

Baker is yet to register an interception or a fumble recovery in his seven appearances this season, though he has been a steady contributor with at least six tackles in all but one of his outings. The 2018 third-round pick also has two sacks on the season, just one shy of his career high with nine games left to go. Baker has really been dialing it up in pass rush of late, recording three QB hits over his past three games played.