Baker notched eight tackles (seven solo), one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 16-12 win over the Colts.

Baker had his best outing of the season Sunday, recording his first sack of the year by bringing down quarterback Brian Hoyer. The second-year pro's strong performance as a run stopper proved essential as Miami secured a second win. He'll look to keep up the momentum during Week 11's divisional tilt against Buffalo.