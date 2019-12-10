Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Totals nine tackles
Baker had nine tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Jets.
Baker had a relatively quiet Week 13 with only four stops, but he rebounded with solid production against the Jets. The 2018 second-round pick has been a quality IDP producer this season with 95 tackles (58 solo), one sack and one forced fumble through 13 games.
