Dolphins' Jesse Davis: Active for Week 6
Davis (arm) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Davis appears fully recovered from the arm injury he picked up Week 3 against the Cowboys. He's set to draw the start at left tackle versus Washington.
