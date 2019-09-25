Dolphins' Jesse Davis: All clear for practice
Davis (arm) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Davis suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the second quarter, and was not able to return. As evidenced by this news, he's been given the "all clear" from the medical staff, and should expect to slot in at his usual starting position at left tackle.
