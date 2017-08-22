Davis could start the Dolphins' season opener at left guard, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins' offensive line has been decimated by injuries throughout camp, with the likely long-term absence of guard Ted Larsen (biceps) leaving the team unsettled on the interior. Davis is listed as a backup at tackle, but he could see more reps alongside center in the team's upcoming practices as the Dolphins look to assess if he's a fit at that spot with the first unit.