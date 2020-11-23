site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Jesse Davis: Heads to COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
Nov 23, 2020
Dolphins placed Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Davis has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. If it's the latter, he'll be able to play in the Week 12 matchup against the Jets provided he tests negative through Saturday.
