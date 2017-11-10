Dolphins' Jesse Davis: Likely to start at right tackle
Davis is likely to start at right tackle Monday night in Carolina, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins website reports.
The Dolphins are beat up on the offensive line, which will necessitate the move of Davis from left guard to right tackle. How he handles the position switch will go a long way towards determining the success of the Miami offense Monday.
More News
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...