Davis suffered an arm injury in Sunday's game against Dallas and is questionable to return, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Davis suffered the injury in the second quarter of the game, and it's serious enough to force him to miss snaps. As long as he's sidelined, expect J'Marcus Webb to fill in at left tackle.

