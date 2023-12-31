Holland (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Baltimore.
Holland will come back in Week 17 after missing the Dolphins' last four games with a knee injury he sustained in Week 12 against the Jets. He profiles as a solid IDP play against the run-heavy Ravens.
