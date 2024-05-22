Holland told reporters Tuesday that he is fully recovered from the knee injury that kept him out of the playoffs last season, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Holland missed four games in 2023 due to injuries to both knees. He played the last two games of the regular season, but he was unable to suit up for the Dolphins' wild-card game against the Chiefs. Holland finished with 74 tackles (52 solo), four passes defended, one interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 12 regular-season games last year.