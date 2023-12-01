Holland (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Holland went down with a knee injury in the second half of the Dolphins' Black Friday win over the Jets, but he seems to be trending in the right direction to possibly suit up Sunday. The third-year safety was able to log a limited practice session Friday after recording DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. If Holland isn't available for Miami's Week 13 contest, Elijah Campbell would likely start at free safety.