Holland (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Titans, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Holland injured his knee in Week 12 against the Jets and was forced to miss last Sunday's contest against the Commanders. He started the week with a DNP, but logged back-to-back limited practice sessions to give himself a chance of returning to action Monday. If Holland is unable to play, Brandon Jones will continue to serve as the starting free safety alongside DeShon Elliott.