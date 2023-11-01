Holland (concussion) was left off the Dolphins' initial Week 9 injury report released Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the team's official site reports.

Holland sat out the Dolphins' Week 8 win over the Patriots after entering the protocol upon sustaining the head injury in a Week 7 loss to Philadelphia. According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Wednesday that Holland cleared the protocol, and the 23-year-old's omission from the Week 9 injury report confirms that he returned to practice as a full participant. With the head injury in the rear-view mirror, Holland should reprise his starting role at safety alongside DeShon Elliott in Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. Through seven games this season, Holland has tallied 52 tackles, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles.