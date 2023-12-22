Holland (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Holland has missed the past three games as he deals with an MCL sprain. He was a limited participant in all three practices this week and has a chance to make his return Sunday. If he doesn't return, Brandon Jones and Elijah Campbell will continue to see increased work alongside starting strong safety DeShon Elliott.
