Holland appears primed to begin his NFL career as a starter, with the Dolphins having cut Bobby McCain, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins made Holland the first safety off the board by selecting him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, No. 36 overall, and cutting McCain can be interpreted as a clear indication of the rookie's immediate readiness. In the event that Holland doesn't progress as quickly as expected during offseason activities, he could face competition for the starting gig from Brandon Jones.