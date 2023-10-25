Holland (concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Holland presumably sustained the concussion Sunday at Philadelphia, and he's now missing practice because of it to start the new week. He'll probably need to return to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance to play in Week 8 versus the Patriots.
