Holland (knee) was downgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Holland began Miami's week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions due to a knee injury, and it seemed as if he'd move past the issue after a full practice Friday and no injury designation for Sunday's game. He's now been deemed questionable for the Dolphins' regular-season finale, and if he's unable to suit up, expect Elijah Campbell to see increased opportunities in the team's secondary.