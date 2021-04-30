The Dolphins selected Holland in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 36th overall.

Holland (6-foot, 207 pounds) is the first safety off the board in the 2021 draft, following a standout career at Oregon. With a 4.47-second 40-yard dish, he should project well at free safety for the Dolphins, which were likely intrigued by the playmaking ability Holland showed with the Ducks (nine interceptions in 27 games). There's a chance Holland emerges as a standout IDP early on in his career, and he's a meaningful boost to the Dolphins secondary personnel otherwise.