Holland recorded eight tackles (seven solo), a pass defensed and two forced fumbles in Sunday's 70-20 win versus the Broncos.

Holland is reminding the league why he's one of football's most feared safeties through three weeks, and he showed off his exceptional nose for the ball in Week 3 by punching it out of Courtland Sutton's arms twice, creating two turnovers. He's easily on pace for the first 100-tackle season of his career and looks like a prime beneficiary of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme.