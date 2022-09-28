Holland (neck) practiced in full Tuesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Holland was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimated practice report, although he played every defensive snap in the team's win over the Bills on Sunday. He should be able to start at free safety Thursday against the Bengals.
