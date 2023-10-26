Holland (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After missing practice Wednesday, Holland was able to upgrade to limited participation for Thursday's session. It seems there's still work to do to clear the league's concussion protocol though, and if he doesn't practice in full Friday, he'll probably carry an injury designation into the weekend.
