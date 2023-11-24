Holland (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets.
Holland got hurt in the second half. Prior to getting injured, Holland registered a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown on the final play of the first half as Jets quarterback Tim Boyle attempted an ill-advised Hail Mary. The safety also had five solo tackles.
