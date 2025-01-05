Holland (wrist) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Holland was limited in practice all week due to a wrist injury, but he's done enough to be cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. The 2021 second-round pick has logged 55 tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble across 14 regular-season games.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Set to suit up Monday•
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Game-time decision for Monday night•
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Limited to open week•
-
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Out versus Bills•