Holland (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Holland was able to log limited practice sessions all week, but doesn't appear to be over his MCL sprain and will sit out for at least one more week. Brandon Jones and Elijah Campbell are candidates to see increased work at free safety alongside starting strong safety DeShon Elliot.
