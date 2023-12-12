Holland (knee) told reporters Tuesday that he's dealing with two sprained MCLs, but he's optimistic about returning in Week 15, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Holland has missed the Dolphins' last two games after suffering a knee injury in Week 13, and even though it seems as if he has issues in both knees now, the third-year safety is buoyant about playing Sunday. The Oregon product has logged 70 total tackles, three forced fumbles and four pass deflections through 10 appearances this season, and his injury status will be something to look out for as the week progresses.